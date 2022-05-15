Meghan Markle and Prince Harry advised to 'ingratiate themselves' back into royal fold

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, set to return to the UK next month for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, have been advised to "ingratiate themselves" back into the royal fold

The Royal commentator thinks that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex amicable approach will help build "trust and sincerity" for both them and the Royal Family.



Commenting on the reaction relating to Harry and Meghan's imminent return, Kinsey Schofield, the founder of Los Angeles-based royals site ToDiForDaily.com, claims the Sussexes should have a “behind the scenes” meeting with members of the Firm.

Schofield claimed this more covert meeting should happen before any public appearances featuring Meghan, Harry and the Royal Family takes place.

"I do believe that the British people would become more welcoming and trusting of the California couple if they ingratiated themselves back into the family quietly and behind the scenes before making any public appearances alongside the family,” she told Express.co.uk.

After marrying in 2018, the royal couple rode high on a wave of national popularity. However, their shock exit from working royal roles in 2020, and subsequent bombshell TV interviews about life in the Firm, affected their popularity with the British public.



She went on to add that the public has witnessed the bombshell claims made by Meghan and Harry about their experience as senior royals. The allegations made by Meghan and Harry caused shockwaves among the public and the Royal Family.



The latest YouGov data for quarter one of 2022 highlights that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle missed out on the top 10 of the most popular royals in the UK.

Harry ranked 11 out of 15 with a popularity rating of 32 percent, while Meghan was in 14th place with 24 percent popularity.