Tom Cruise ‘greatly’ admires Queen Elizabeth

Tom Cruise, who was criticised for promoting his film at Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, has disclosed that "She's just a woman that I greatly admire.”



The Mission: Impossible actor on Sunday attended "A Gallop Through History" performance as part of the official celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee at the Royal Windsor Horse Show at Home Park in Windsor.

Queen Elizabeth also attended the finale of a four-day horse show that celebrated her 70 years on the throne and drew a star-studded cast including Hollywood actor Tom Cruise and British actor Helen Mirren.

"She's just a woman that I greatly admire," Cruise said before the event. "I think she's someone who has tremendous dignity and I admire her devotion. What she's accomplished has been historic."

The horse show kicked off celebrations to mark the queen's Platinum Jubilee which will culminate in four days of national events from June 2. The Queen also attended the show on Friday.