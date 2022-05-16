 
pakistan
Monday May 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Will reveal name of poision used to incude heart attack, kill ex-FIA director Dr Rizwan: Imran Khan

Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan addresses a public gathering in Swabi. — YoiuTube screengrab
SWABI: Former prime minister Imran Khan on Monday said that he will reveal the name of the poison which was used to induce a heart attack and kill the former director of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Dr Muhammad Rizwan.

Addressing a jalsa in Swabi, the PTI Chairman said the FIA has already been "destroyed" as the official — who was probing the alleged corruption cases against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his sons — was "killed while another officer was fighting for his life".

Ever since his ouster from power, the PTI chairman has been holding a series of jalsas in different cities, including Karachi, Mianwali, Lahore, Peshawar, Sialkot, and Faisalabad, as he rallies his party workers and leaders against the government ahead of the Islamabad march.

The ousted premier told a charged crowd that he wants everybody present at the venue to come out when he gives a call for the long march.

“Those of them who cannot join me in Islamabad should come out in Swabi and fight against the imported government,” he said, reiterating that the agenda of all Pakistani should be “Ghulami Na Manzoor.”

Recalling the time when Pakistan participated in the US war, Imran Khan said that 80,000 Pakistanis, most of whom were people from tribal areas, sacrificed their lives but nobody acknowledged the scarifies.

“Nobody respects slaves hence, we should accept the imported government imposed on the people of Pakistan through a foreign conspiracy at any cost,” he maintained.

A large number of PTI workers and supporters reached the venue of the public gathering. 

More to follow..

