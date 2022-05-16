 
entertainment
Monday May 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Late Tom Parker recalls heartbreaking childhood moments in upcoming memoir

By
Web Desk

Monday May 16, 2022

The Wanted singer Tom Parker recalled the heartbreaking childhood moments that inspired him to seek a life in the spotlight in his upcoming memoir Hope: My Inspirational Life.

Tom, who died at the age of 33 on March was fighting with stage four glioblastoma since October 2020 wrote that he suffered at the hands of cruel bullies who taunted him for his appearance and stole his backpack for days at a time.

Pop star admitted he 'learned the hard way that the key to a more fulfilling lifestyle is to just be yourself' before he lost himself in music with his older brother Lewis as his tutor, before going on to unsuccessfully audition for The X Factor ahead of his rise to fame.

As serialised by The Sun, Tom said he loved to sing as a child but wrote: 'In my first year I started wanting to fit in with the cool crowd. I began to hide parts of myself and stopped singing as much.

 'I learned the hard way that the key to a more fulfilling lifestyle is to just be yourself.

'I had to put up with a lot of s**t in order to be accepted by the popular kids. It wasn’t overtly bullying, but a general toxicity.'

He went on to say that he was teased because of his height, adding that the parka jacket he used to wear led to him being nicknamed after the character Saj from the 1999 film East Is East.

'I literally wasn’t called Tom throughout the whole of my time at school,' he added.

He continued: 'The final straw came when my backpack full of GCSE work was stolen in Year 11, and it took me a week to get it back.

More From Entertainment:

Victoria Beckham wows fans with sultry looks in new photoshoot

Victoria Beckham wows fans with sultry looks in new photoshoot
Machine Gun Kelly debuts $30K diamond manicure, speaks high of his fortune

Machine Gun Kelly debuts $30K diamond manicure, speaks high of his fortune

Johnny Depp's ex Amber Heard gushes over Elon Musk in court

Johnny Depp's ex Amber Heard gushes over Elon Musk in court
Internet reacts to Julia Fox’s controversial opinion on Johnny Depp-Amber Heard lawsuit

Internet reacts to Julia Fox’s controversial opinion on Johnny Depp-Amber Heard lawsuit
Petition to remove Amber Heard from ‘Aquaman’ sequel reaches 4M signatures

Petition to remove Amber Heard from ‘Aquaman’ sequel reaches 4M signatures
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may face public anger during their trip to UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may face public anger during their trip to UK
Phillip Schofield blames Tom Cruise for ‘causing chaos’ at Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration

Phillip Schofield blames Tom Cruise for ‘causing chaos’ at Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration
Jennifer Lopez turns to 'healthier work-life balance' ahead of tying knot with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez turns to 'healthier work-life balance' ahead of tying knot with Ben Affleck
Queen Elizabeth ‘softening edges’ before transferring power to Charles: Expert

Queen Elizabeth ‘softening edges’ before transferring power to Charles: Expert
Boris Johnson reacts to Prince William getting booed at Wembley: ‘Shameful’

Boris Johnson reacts to Prince William getting booed at Wembley: ‘Shameful’
Piers Morgan reacts to Denise Welch tweets, calling her ‘shameful hypocrite’: Here’s why

Piers Morgan reacts to Denise Welch tweets, calling her ‘shameful hypocrite’: Here’s why
Prince Harry would ‘definitely get booed’ at Buckingham balcony, poll reveals

Prince Harry would ‘definitely get booed’ at Buckingham balcony, poll reveals

Latest

view all