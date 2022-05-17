 
entertainment
Tuesday May 17 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 17, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo and his son Jr showed off their amazing fitness in new shirtless snap on Monday.

The father-son duo stood together outside the room as they prepared to plunge their bodies into freezing temperatures for the treatment which can help ease muscle pain.

Sharing the photo on Twitter, the 37-year-old Manchester United football player wrote: 'Recovery time with my boy,' along with an ice block emoji.

Cristiano Ronaldo stuns as he flaunts his fit physique in new photo with son

A number of celebrities swear by cryotherapy, also known as cold therapy, which can also aid weight loss and slow down the physical effects of ageing.

Ronaldo's son was born in San Diego, California in 2010 when he announced he would be caring for him under his exclusive guardianship while his mother decided to keep her identity confidential.

