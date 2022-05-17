 
amazing
Tuesday May 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Mysterious metal balls 'rain' petrifies citizens in India

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 17, 2022

Mysterious metal balls found in India. Photo— Amarendra Srivastava Twitter
Mysterious metal balls found in India. Photo— Amarendra Srivastava Twitter

  • According to police, no causality reported from metal balls falling from sky.
  • Metal balls were black and silver in color, weighing approximately 5kgs, says police.
  • Villagers claim metal balls had fallen from sky.

The falling of mysterious metal balls from the sky in the Indian state of Gujrat’s villages left citizens frightened, India Today reported.

Residents of Indian state Gujrat’s three villages claimed that they had found metal balls falling from the sky and the villagers reported it to the police.

Upon their complaint, the police started an inquiry. According to the police, the metal balls were black and silver, and weighed approximately five kilogrammes.

However, the police said that no causality had been reported due to the falling of these balls.

The investigation initially concluded that the balls were debris of satellites. A forensics team said they are examining the balls and a thorough conclusion will be issued after a complete investigation.

More From Amazing:

Bride and groom set themselves on fire, guests amused

Bride and groom set themselves on fire, guests amused
Scientists successfully grow plants in soil from the Moon

Scientists successfully grow plants in soil from the Moon
Scientists unveil image of 'gentle giant' black hole at Milky Way's center

Scientists unveil image of 'gentle giant' black hole at Milky Way's center
'Is this made for hulk?': World's largest pen is as tall as a giraffe

'Is this made for hulk?': World's largest pen is as tall as a giraffe
Bride creases up groom, guests by walking down aisle in T-rex costume

Bride creases up groom, guests by walking down aisle in T-rex costume
Alligator enjoys Diet Coke in couple's garage

Alligator enjoys Diet Coke in couple's garage
Fossils of giant marine reptiles found high in the Swiss Alps

Fossils of giant marine reptiles found high in the Swiss Alps
Giant tooth of ancient marine reptile discovered in Alps

Giant tooth of ancient marine reptile discovered in Alps
Woman marries her cat to avoid landlord's pet restrictions

Woman marries her cat to avoid landlord's pet restrictions

Watch: Jaw-dropping video of a shark trying to swallow a man's camera

Watch: Jaw-dropping video of a shark trying to swallow a man's camera
Pigeon disrupts World Championship action at Crucible

Pigeon disrupts World Championship action at Crucible
Japan researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance salty taste

Japan researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance salty taste

Latest

view all