 
world
Tuesday May 17 2022
By
Reuters

Russian rouble becomes world's top-performing currency this year

By
Reuters

Tuesday May 17, 2022

A view shows Russian rouble coins in this illustration picture taken March 25, 2021. — Reuters/File
A view shows Russian rouble coins in this illustration picture taken March 25, 2021. — Reuters/File

  • Russian rouble near 5-year highs versus euro, stocks up
  • Russian rouble firms past 64 per dollar jumping to 62.71 to greenback.
  • Data shows Russia's account surplus more than tripled to $95.8 billion.

The Russian rouble firmed past 64 per dollar on Monday, briefly jumping to 62.71 to the greenback, and climbed towards its highest in nearly five years against the euro, supported by continuing restrictions on currency trading.

The rouble is the world's best-performing currency so far this year, although this is due to artificial support from capital controls that Russia imposed to shield its financial sector in late February after it sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine.

The situation on the domestic currency market has been the same for several weeks, and the rouble keeps firming as foreign currency supply exceeds demand, Alexander Dzhioev, an analyst at Alfa Capital, said.

Central bank data showed on Monday that Russia's current account surplus more than tripled from January to April to $95.8 billion, boosted by higher proceeds from imports and a drop in imports.

"It seems the point of equilibrium has not been found so far," Dzhioev said of the rouble rate.

It was unclear whether President Vladimir Putin's demand for gas payments in roubles had also supported the currency.

At 1500 GMT, the rouble was 1.5% stronger against the dollar at 63.59 , close to its strongest since early February 2020 of 62.6250, which it hit on Friday.

"The current capital control measures brought the rouble back to pre-pandemic levels," Rosbank analysts said in a note, forecasting that the rouble would slide to 90 to the dollar by year-end.

"In the near future, a new committee on FX market regulation may adjust these restrictions, but until then, the USD/RUB consolidation may stick to the lower bound of the 63.0-70.0 range."

Against the euro, the rouble rose 1.6% to 66.05, staying near its strongest level since June 2017 of 64.9425, which it touched on the Moscow Exchange on Friday.

Moscow's standoff with the West and fears of a new sanctions package to punish Russia for what it calls "a special military operation" in Ukraine are in focus. But their impact is cushioned by the requirement export-focused companies convert foreign currency and other restrictions.

"The rouble firming today may be moderate but the dollar rate could gradually decline to 62," Promsvyazbank analysts said in a note.

Russian stock indexes jumped higher.

The dollar-denominated RTS index (.IRTS) was up 3% at 1,165.7 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index (.IMOEX) rose 2% to 2,354.1 points.

It was possible the MOEX index would enter the 2,400-2,500 range this week, Promsvyazbank said.

More From World:

Taliban dissolve Afghanistan's Human Rights Commission, other key bodies

Taliban dissolve Afghanistan's Human Rights Commission, other key bodies
Remembering Khalifa bin Zayed: A true friend of Pakistan

Remembering Khalifa bin Zayed: A true friend of Pakistan
Putin warns Finland, Sweden over NATO as Ukraine braces for eastern assault

Putin warns Finland, Sweden over NATO as Ukraine braces for eastern assault
N.Korea reports six more dead from ‘fever’ amid COVID outbreak

N.Korea reports six more dead from ‘fever’ amid COVID outbreak
Indian court limits Muslim gatherings at mosque after Hindu idols found, lawyer says

Indian court limits Muslim gatherings at mosque after Hindu idols found, lawyer says
Sri Lanka down to last day of petrol, PM tells crisis-hit nation

Sri Lanka down to last day of petrol, PM tells crisis-hit nation
What is 'revenge travel' and why is it gaining popularity?

What is 'revenge travel' and why is it gaining popularity?
81-year-old man arrested for ‘digital rape’ of minor in India

81-year-old man arrested for ‘digital rape’ of minor in India
Watch: 'Boss bride' proposes to husband in new style

Watch: 'Boss bride' proposes to husband in new style
FTX's billionaire chief says bitcoin has no future as a payments network

FTX's billionaire chief says bitcoin has no future as a payments network
North Korea's Kim orders military to stabilise supply of COVID-19 drugs

North Korea's Kim orders military to stabilise supply of COVID-19 drugs

Latest

view all