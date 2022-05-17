Amber Heard’s love notes to Johnny Depp shown in court: ‘Want to rip you’

File Footage

As Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial rages on, love notes exchanged between the former couple were shown in court on Tuesday, May 17, reported The New York Post.



The notes, addressed to Johnny from Amber, include graphic declarations of love, including one in which Amber said she wanted to ‘rip’ Johnny apart, according to court testimony.

In one love note hand-written by Amber in cursive hand-writing, she said: “True love isn't just about the madness of passion or instead picking the safety of peace. No, it’s about having both falling madly in love with your friend.”

She continued: “… I have seen in you the true bones of friendship and respect. But, of course, I still (more than before) want to rip you apart.”

The letter was reportedly written after the former couple’s infamous violent altercation in Australia that left Johnny’s finger severed.