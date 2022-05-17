Photos: Lily Collins serves killer look in floral skirt

Renowned actress Lily Collins wowed fans with her breathtaking look in a floral skirt as she soaked up the sun walking her dog in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.

The Emily In Paris actress, 33, looked stunning in an oversized navy T-shirt and a colourful patterned midi skirt.

Lily sported a pair of tan sandals as she held onto a large rope lead while walking in the sunshine.

The Love Rosie star swept her long dark tresses up in a messy high bun leaving strands out shaping her face and made us fall in love with her all over again.

She flaunted her natural beauty by going makeup free and accessorised wearing a pair of dark shades on her head.

Lily completed her look with an eye-catching gold watch and rocked a simple French manicure.