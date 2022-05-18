 
entertainment
Wednesday May 18 2022
Britney Spears says dancing to music helps her ‘escape’ after devastating miscarriage

Wednesday May 18, 2022

Britney Spears is taking help from music to gain ‘insight and perspective’ after she lost her ‘miracle baby’ early in the pregnancy.

Taking to Instagram, the Toxic singer dropped a throwback video in which she could be seen dancing to Beyoncé’s Halo revealing it helps her ‘escape.’

The singer began her note, “I’m definitely going through something in my life at the moment… and music helps me so much just to gain insight and perspective.”

“I shot this 2 months ago but when I look back, each song I danced to gave me a different feel… a different mood … a different story to tell … and I’m thankful for that escape,” she added.

The 40-year-old continued: “This song is pretty spiritual and I really enjoy dancing to it!!! Psss I know I’m dramatic and feeling myself but is it believable???”

The post came after Spears announced her devastating miscarriage in a joint post with fiancé Sam Asghari.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy," the statement read.

It added, "Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news.”



