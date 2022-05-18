 
pakistan
Wednesday May 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Imran Khan addresses anti-govt jalsa in Gujranwala

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 18, 2022

GUJRANWALA: PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan is addressing a public gathering in Gujranwala on Wednesday. 

Addressing the jalsa, the former premier — while referring to the no-confidence motion that ousted him from power — said that the country's biggest thieves were brought together to overthrow an elected government through a "foreign conspiracy".

He reiterated that he was calling the nation to march toward Islamabad to thwart the foreign conspiracy.

Praising his government and shedding light on the ongoing economic turmoil in the country, the PTI chairman said that there was a significant increase in exports during his tenure. "During the last nine months, the country's exports increased by 26%," he maintained.

More to follow...

