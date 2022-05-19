Prince Andrew is wonderful father to Beatrice, Eugenie, says ex-wife Sarah Ferguson

Sarah Ferguson has branded ex-husband Prince Andrew the best father to her children.

Fergie, who shares daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie with the Duke of York, talked about family life and more ahead of the launch of her book Mills & Boon novel, Her Heart for a Compass, on Monday.

She told OK!: "[Andrew] is a wonderful father and a very very good grandfather.”

Fergie then laid down some important tips to be a 'good mother' narrating communication as the key to the role.

She said: “To be a good mother is to really listen, to have empathy, to shut the door on the world when... and turn the telephone off.

"I do the five points which are: 'Are you cross with me? Are you cross with your father? Are you angry with a friend at school or...' you go through the five points and then you're giving them time to open up to discuss…

She added: “Mothering for me is my chief role.

“Good mothering means you never forget that you were once a teenager."

Speaking of her friendly bond with daughter Beatrice and Eugenie, Fergie gushed over the importance of relationship building.

"I'm best friends with my children because I watched them be very good mothers.

"I love bringing them up the way I brought them up, which is their feet on the ground.

"And I've always said, 'If you can't go out with a smile, then don't go out until you can smile.

“Because everyone's watching you, and they'll want you to be smiling."