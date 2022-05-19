Nick Cannon talks family planning amid plans for baby no. 8 birth

Nick Cannon breaks down his plans for more kids following a vasectomy consultation.

These revelations have been made by the comedian himself, during his interview with E! News Daily Pop.

He began by saying, “I don't know if I would've designed it this way, but it's one of those things when you're blessed with the gifts of children --”

“And as we all know, I've been through so much, I find solace, I find peace in my children and I find purpose. So, I'm not out here looking.”

“I already went and got my vasectomy consultation,” he went on to add.

Before concluding the comedian also made a hilarious and rib-tickling admission, “I ain't looking to populate the Earth completely, but I'm definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have.”