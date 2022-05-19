 
entertainment
Thursday May 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard’s friend recalls Johnny Depp’s terrifying threat to his ex-wife

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 19, 2022

File Footage

Amber Heard friend and actor iO Tillett Wright told the court on Tuesday that Jonny Depp threated the Aquaman actor to “peel” her hair back.

Wright narrated an incident occurred on May 21st 2016, when he was on call with Heard after Depp accused him and his former wife of defecating on their bed, in a taped deposition from March 2022.

He recalled that both he and Heard laughed at the accusation which angered the Pirates of the Caribbean star and he started "clomping back down the stairs"

“You think I hit you?” Wright recollected hearing on the phone as the speaker was on. “What if I peel your (expletive) hair back?”

The actor then said that Heard and Depp started fighting while he was on the speaker and then the phone dropped and the last sound he heard was of Heard screaming.

He also said that Depp was a kind person but described him as a troubled addict who when drunk can be “incredibly cruel and mean.” 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry in 'nightmare situation with Netflix

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry in 'nightmare situation with Netflix
Amber Heard’s friend details horrifying encounter with ‘wasted and screaming’ Johnny Depp

Amber Heard’s friend details horrifying encounter with ‘wasted and screaming’ Johnny Depp
Meghan Markle ‘can’t claim private life’ after claiming celebrity status

Meghan Markle ‘can’t claim private life’ after claiming celebrity status
Amber Heard's makeup artist reveals truth about actor’s injuries

Amber Heard's makeup artist reveals truth about actor’s injuries
Jennifer Lopez unveils first trailer of new Netflix documentary ‘Halftime’

Jennifer Lopez unveils first trailer of new Netflix documentary ‘Halftime’

Tristan Thompson took a jibe at Khloe Kardashian before paternity scandal?

Tristan Thompson took a jibe at Khloe Kardashian before paternity scandal?
Prince Harry faces backlash over his new series with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry faces backlash over his new series with Meghan Markle

Amber Heard’s sister claims Johnny Depp ‘joked about putting dog in microwave’

Amber Heard’s sister claims Johnny Depp ‘joked about putting dog in microwave’
Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘weird’ cravings posts spark pregnancy rumors

Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘weird’ cravings posts spark pregnancy rumors
Here’s how Prince William, Kate Middleton told Prince George he’ll be King

Here’s how Prince William, Kate Middleton told Prince George he’ll be King
Selena Gomez dishes on mental health in an empowering speech at White House

Selena Gomez dishes on mental health in an empowering speech at White House
Charlize Theron ‘hooking up’ with Halle Berry’s ex-Gabriel Aubry: Sources

Charlize Theron ‘hooking up’ with Halle Berry’s ex-Gabriel Aubry: Sources

Latest

view all