Amber Heard’s friend recalls Johnny Depp’s terrifying threat to his ex-wife

File Footage

Amber Heard friend and actor iO Tillett Wright told the court on Tuesday that Jonny Depp threated the Aquaman actor to “peel” her hair back.



Wright narrated an incident occurred on May 21st 2016, when he was on call with Heard after Depp accused him and his former wife of defecating on their bed, in a taped deposition from March 2022.

He recalled that both he and Heard laughed at the accusation which angered the Pirates of the Caribbean star and he started "clomping back down the stairs"

“You think I hit you?” Wright recollected hearing on the phone as the speaker was on. “What if I peel your (expletive) hair back?”

The actor then said that Heard and Depp started fighting while he was on the speaker and then the phone dropped and the last sound he heard was of Heard screaming.

He also said that Depp was a kind person but described him as a troubled addict who when drunk can be “incredibly cruel and mean.”