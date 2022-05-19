Johnny Depp’s friend reveals he used ‘derogatory’ terms for his fans

File Footage

Johnny Depp’s former friend iO Tillet Wright testified in court on Monday in the ongoing defamation trial between Depp and his ex-Amber Heard, during which he revealed the ‘derogatory’ term Depp used for his fans.



Wright, a friend of Depp’s through his then-partner Heard, revealed in a pre-recorded deposition that while he never witnessed Depp physically assault Heard, he did witness the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s substance abuse issues.

According to Wright, when Depp was sober, he ‘understood’ that he influenced people and was ‘kind and generous’, but when inebriated or drugged, he would turn ‘cruel’.

“He would insult his fans, he called them — I remember, he called them remoras, which is a type of suckerfish that attaches itself to the hull of a ship and puts a hole in it and then sinks it," Wright said.

Depp is currently suing Heard for $50 million for ‘defaming’ him in a 2018 op-ed published in the Washington Post, in which she claimed to be a survivor of domestic abuse.