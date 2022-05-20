PPP, MQM back govt's tough decision to save Pakistan's faltering economy

PPP's Khursheed Shah (left) and PML-N's Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

PPP and MQM believe government must complete its term.

Rule out any benefit if a caretaker government is installed now for early election.

Fixing situation of economy requires over a year of consistency, says MQM leader.

KARACHI: The PML-N-led government’s allies — PPP and MQM — believe the government must complete its term to take hard decisions for Pakistan’s faltering economy.

The government's allies backed the "tough decision" taken by the government to tackle the economic crisis.

In an interview with Geo News on Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath, they ruled out any benefit if a caretaker government is installed now for early election.

PPP leader Khursheed Shah stated that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif holds full authority to make difficult decisions to save the country. "If we do not make difficult decisions, the country will suffer," he said.



After introducing electoral reforms in September or October, the government should move towards elections, he stated, adding that holding elections immediately and creating a caretaker government will push the nation into a situation like that of Sri Lanka.

Khanzada questioned whether the prime minister is too weak to make critical judgments. In response, Shah bemoaned how a government could make decisions with its hands tied.



Faisal Sabzwari of the MQM stated on the programme that fixing the situation of the economy required over a year of consistency. "It's a matter of national security, thus precise and quick decisions are required, and the MQM is willing to pay the price for tough national decisions," he said.

He opposed the immediate formation of a caretaker government as well, arguing that its choices would lack credibility in the eyes of the international organisation from which the country receives loans.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi stated on the programme that the problem requires assistance from all quarters. He stated that it should be known that the establishment, all political leaders, all prime ministers, and the president are required to support these difficult decisions in this unprecedented crisis.

Therefore, he stated, the National Security Committee should convene to assess the situation and share responsibility for the necessary decisions. If the affected parties do not want to bear responsibility for the difficult decisions in a scenario that was not created by this government, the government should resign, he said.

Speaking on the Geo News programme, PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira asked why the government should announce elections and if the new government wouldn't have to carry this [same] burden.