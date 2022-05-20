 
entertainment
Friday May 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp lawyer 'staged' loving hug to show judge he is 'romantic hero': Expert

By
Web Desk

Friday May 20, 2022

Johnny Depp is trying his best to look like a 'romantic hero' in court, says body language expert.

Judi James believes the actor is deliberately portraying a soft image of himself in order to win the judges amid the ongoing defamation trial.

With affectionate hugs and smiles with his lawyer, Camille Vasquez, Depp has sent a tizzy amongst fans, leading them to think he is secretly dating the legal.

“It looks flirtatious but that’s probably the point,” expert Judi James told the Daily Mail on Thursday. “If a picture paints a thousand words, these ‘words’ look straight out of the pages of [romance publishing company] Mills & Boon.

“Her behavior in court places Depp back in role as the romantic hero,” James further theorized. “For Depp’s loyal fans these dramatic rituals will seem like validation. ‘If this smart, beautiful woman thinks he is OK then maybe he is’ will be the implied message.”

Talking about their hug in court, Judi declares the actor of affections was staged and a “moving piece of body language theater.”

Depp is currently suing ex-wife Amber Heard for defamation after her op-ed on domestic violence for Washington Post in 2018, allegedly caused the actor to lose his life, friends, and work.

More From Entertainment:

Harry, Meghan 'desperate' attempt to look like reality stars mocked by Queen ex aide

Harry, Meghan 'desperate' attempt to look like reality stars mocked by Queen ex aide
Harry, Meghan putting Archie, Lili in front for 'favourable publicity' over UK return

Harry, Meghan putting Archie, Lili in front for 'favourable publicity' over UK return
Blake Lively tells how her daughter help her 'fight insecurities'

Blake Lively tells how her daughter help her 'fight insecurities'
Serial cheater Tristan Thompson tells Khloe Kardashian 'you're never leaving me'

Serial cheater Tristan Thompson tells Khloe Kardashian 'you're never leaving me'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle criticised for agreeing to 'Kardashians type series'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle criticised for agreeing to 'Kardashians type series'
Even streaming services fall short on diversity: Viola Davis

Even streaming services fall short on diversity: Viola Davis
Ed Sheeran, wife welcome second baby

Ed Sheeran, wife welcome second baby

Tom Cruise called gentleman as he helps Kate Middleton up the stairs at Top Gun premier

Tom Cruise called gentleman as he helps Kate Middleton up the stairs at Top Gun premier

‘Armageddon Time’ casts critical eye on American society at outset of Reagan Era

‘Armageddon Time’ casts critical eye on American society at outset of Reagan Era
Kate Middleton, Prince William join Tom Cruise for 'Top Gun: Maverick' UK premier

Kate Middleton, Prince William join Tom Cruise for 'Top Gun: Maverick' UK premier

Ed Sheeran and Shakira among winners at Ivor Awards

Ed Sheeran and Shakira among winners at Ivor Awards
Johnny Depp’s ex-Ellen Barkin claims he ‘threw a wine bottle at me’

Johnny Depp’s ex-Ellen Barkin claims he ‘threw a wine bottle at me’

Latest

view all