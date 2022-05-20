Johnny Depp lawyer 'staged' loving hug to show judge he is 'romantic hero': Expert

Johnny Depp is trying his best to look like a 'romantic hero' in court, says body language expert.



Judi James believes the actor is deliberately portraying a soft image of himself in order to win the judges amid the ongoing defamation trial.

With affectionate hugs and smiles with his lawyer, Camille Vasquez, Depp has sent a tizzy amongst fans, leading them to think he is secretly dating the legal.

“It looks flirtatious but that’s probably the point,” expert Judi James told the Daily Mail on Thursday. “If a picture paints a thousand words, these ‘words’ look straight out of the pages of [romance publishing company] Mills & Boon.



“Her behavior in court places Depp back in role as the romantic hero,” James further theorized. “For Depp’s loyal fans these dramatic rituals will seem like validation. ‘If this smart, beautiful woman thinks he is OK then maybe he is’ will be the implied message.”

Talking about their hug in court, Judi declares the actor of affections was staged and a “moving piece of body language theater.”



Depp is currently suing ex-wife Amber Heard for defamation after her op-ed on domestic violence for Washington Post in 2018, allegedly caused the actor to lose his life, friends, and work.