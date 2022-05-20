Indian doctors remove 206 kidney stones from man's body in one hour

Doctors in Hyderabad, India, removed 206 kidney stones from a 56-year-old man in an hour-long operation.— NDTV

Patient spends six months in pain taking medications from local practitioner.

Doctors at Aware Gleneagles Global Hospital perform keyhole surgery.

Dr reports that patient recovers well after operation.

Veeramalla Ramalakshmaiah spent six months in extreme pain taking medications from a local practitioner which provided him temporary relief.

After his daily life was affected beyond expectation with the pain making it impossible to complete basic duties, doctors at Aware Gleneagles Global Hospital performed keyhole surgery on him.

Dr Poola Naveen Kumar, a senior consultant urologist at the hospital, said that all the stones were removed during the one-hour procedure.



Dr Kumar also reported that Ramalakshmaiah recovered well after the operation.

Doctors from the hospital added that increased cases of dehydration were being reported due to high temperatures which could be the reason behind kidney stones.