 
world
Friday May 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Indian doctors remove 206 kidney stones from man's body in one hour

By
Web Desk

Friday May 20, 2022

Doctors in Hyderabad, India, removed 206 kidney stones from a 56-year-old man in an hour-long operation.— NDTV
Doctors in Hyderabad, India, removed 206 kidney stones from a 56-year-old man in an hour-long operation.— NDTV

  • Patient spends six months in pain taking medications from local practitioner.
  • Doctors at Aware Gleneagles Global Hospital perform keyhole surgery.
  • Dr reports that patient recovers well after operation. 

Doctors in Hyderabad, India, removed 206 kidney stones from a 56-year-old man in an hour-long operation, NDTV reported.

Veeramalla Ramalakshmaiah spent six months in extreme pain taking medications from a local practitioner which provided him temporary relief. 

After his daily life was affected beyond expectation with the pain making it impossible to complete basic duties, doctors at Aware Gleneagles Global Hospital performed keyhole surgery on him.

Dr Poola Naveen Kumar, a senior consultant urologist at the hospital, said that all the stones were removed during the one-hour procedure.

Dr Kumar also reported that Ramalakshmaiah recovered well after the operation. 

Doctors from the hospital added that increased cases of dehydration were being reported due to high temperatures which could be the reason behind kidney stones.

More From World:

German school shooting leaves one person wounded, children safe

German school shooting leaves one person wounded, children safe
US weekly jobless claims rise; continuing claims lowest since 1969

US weekly jobless claims rise; continuing claims lowest since 1969
Taliban orders female TV presenters to cover faces while appearing on air

Taliban orders female TV presenters to cover faces while appearing on air
Delhi court convicts Yasin Malik in terror-funding case

Delhi court convicts Yasin Malik in terror-funding case

Trump gets 'back' to Twitter only to be banned again

Trump gets 'back' to Twitter only to be banned again
Explainer: Why is India facing its worst power crisis in over six years?

Explainer: Why is India facing its worst power crisis in over six years?
60 snakes found in bathroom, released into forest

60 snakes found in bathroom, released into forest
Indian cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu given one-year jail sentence

Indian cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu given one-year jail sentence
WATCH: Cop weeps after being humiliated by political party supporters

WATCH: Cop weeps after being humiliated by political party supporters
Watch: In a 'Freudian slip,' George W Bush confuses Ukraine with Iraq

Watch: In a 'Freudian slip,' George W Bush confuses Ukraine with Iraq

Latest

view all