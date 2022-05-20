 
entertainment
Johnny Depp accused of having ‘bipolar disorder,’ says psychiatrist

Johnny Depp has just been accused of having a form of bipolar disorder, according to Dr. Alan Blaustein.

This revelation has been made in a pre-recorded deposition and allegedly began in October 2014.

The conversation began once Amber Heard’s legal team asked the psychiatrist, from inside the Fairfax, Virginia courtroom, "Do you recall having a conversation about whether Mr Depp had bipolar?"

He replied quite quickly and explained, “There was some question about bipolar disorder diagnosis.”

However, he clarified before concluding. “I can’t remember any specifics about that discussion.”

