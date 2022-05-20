 
Friday May 20 2022
Meghan Markle could control 'family drama' by being open to father about Harry

Friday May 20, 2022

Meghan Markle could stop her family drama from being escalated had she told her father about her love life in the initial years of dating Harry, claims a source.

Speaking to Fox News, the source suggested that Meghan could avid her now biggest critic, father Thomas Markle if she prepared him ahead of time of the do's and dont's.

"If Meghan was smart all she would have had to do was prep her family," they told Fox News.

"All she had to do was call them, let them know what was about to happen, and say, 'Don't do this, this and this, and I guarantee it would have never been a problem."

They said: "She had to think of the fact that it was going to be global attention and nonstop. That's the royals for you."

Meanwhile, Meghan's father recently mocked Prince Harry for skipping Prince Philip memorial.

He said: “I think it’s ridiculous.

“He knows how much security they’re going to have, he’s totally safe in that situation and my god he’s going off to the (Invictus) Games, which would be far more dangerous for him then it would be at the Jubilee.

“I don’t understand half the things he says, and I have so little respect for that man. I think he’s an idiot.” 

