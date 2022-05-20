Peek into Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's baby boy net worth

Singing sensation Rihanna is finally onto the next phase of her life – motherhood, as the singer has welcomed a baby boy with her beau A$AP Rocky, reported on Thursday.

And it has now been estimated that their unnamed baby boy already has a staggering net worth of £1.2 billion, when his 34-year-old mum's matching fortune is combined with 33-year-old A$AP's more modest £7.5 million, reported Daily Mail.

The year began with a baby boom in Hollywood, with Kylie Jenner, 24, (£749m) giving birth to her second child - formerly named Wolf - with her boyfriend Travis Scott, 31, (£41.5m) three months ago. They also share Stormi, four.

More recently, her half-sister Kourtney Kardashian (£52m) began her IVF journey with partner Travis Barker (£40m).

According to Buzz Bingo, Kim Kardashian (£1.3b) and now ex-husband Kanye West (£1.3b) take the second-place spot with £2.6 billion between them to be shared among North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three.

Beyoncé (£378m) and Jay-Z (£984m) follow closely behind at number three, with £1.3 billion between them, providing their three children - Blue Ivy, 10, and four-year-old twins Sir and Rumi - with a decent £433m each.

Rihanna had her baby boy on May 13, according to a report from TMZ.

