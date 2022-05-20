BTS’ Jungkook reveals what makes him happy in ‘Proof of inspiration’ video

BTS band member Jungkook recently revealed the things that makes him “incredibly happy” ahead of the release of group’s anthology album Proof.

In the 'Proof of Inspiration' clip shared by Big Hit Music, the 24-year-old singer revealed the songs he selected for the forthcoming album.

He said in the video, "I added Euphoria and Dimple to this album. To tell you the truth, I like it best when I get to sing with the other members and connect with ARMY no matter what the songs are.”

“That's what I've been dreaming of. Even now, I love it when I sing and dance, and I'm incredibly happy when I hear the roar from the audience when I perform," Jungkook added.

The singer further said, "I'm always happy when I'm on stage, and I'm glad there are people who become happy seeing me on stage.”

“Every single day I am thankful and I enjoy myself. Me happily making music while watching ARMY, and your smiles as you watch me--these are my Proofs," he concluded.

The album, which consists of band’s old and new tracks, will be released on 10th June 2022.