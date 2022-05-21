'Russia's Putin will be jealous of the long table made for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee'

A record number of cities have been created to mark Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee this year.

A cording to reports, eight places that won the honour include Colchester, Doncaster, Milton Keynes, Dunfermline, Wrexham, Bangor (Co. Down), Stanley and Douglas.



Meanwhile, journalist Charlie Proctor said, "A 43ft table made from a 5,000-year-old oak tree has been made to celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee."

He said, 'The table has taken ten years to craft".

Commenting of the table, the journalist jokingly said, 'It’s very long indeed - nobody tell Putin, he will be jealous."



