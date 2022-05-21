 
entertainment
Saturday May 21 2022
By
Web Desk

'Russia's Putin will be jealous of the long table made for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee'

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 21, 2022

Russias Putin will be jealous of the long table made for Queen Elizabeths Platinum Jubilee

A record number of cities have been created to mark Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee this year. 

A cording to reports, eight places that won the honour include  Colchester, Doncaster, Milton Keynes, Dunfermline, Wrexham, Bangor (Co. Down), Stanley and Douglas.

Meanwhile,  journalist Charlie Proctor said, "A 43ft table made from a 5,000-year-old oak tree has been made to celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee."

He said, 'The table has taken ten years to craft".

Commenting of the table, the journalist jokingly said, 'It’s very long indeed - nobody tell Putin, he will be jealous."

Russias Putin will be jealous of the long table made for Queen Elizabeths Platinum Jubilee


More From Entertainment:

Channing Tatum's 'Sparkella' is coming to life with a live-action movie

Channing Tatum's 'Sparkella' is coming to life with a live-action movie

Pete Davidson to leave ‘Saturday Night Live’ after debuting own comedy show

Pete Davidson to leave ‘Saturday Night Live’ after debuting own comedy show
Protester Painted in Ukraine Colors Ejected From Cannes Red Carpet

Protester Painted in Ukraine Colors Ejected From Cannes Red Carpet
Snoop Dogg thanks Cristiano Ronaldo for sweet gesture

Snoop Dogg thanks Cristiano Ronaldo for sweet gesture

Vulnerable, carnal and ever the charmer, Harry Styles returns with new album

Vulnerable, carnal and ever the charmer, Harry Styles returns with new album
'Armageddon Time' casts critical eye on American society at outset of Reagan Era

'Armageddon Time' casts critical eye on American society at outset of Reagan Era
Dove Cameron shares a glimpse into her studio time post emotional ‘identity’ post

Dove Cameron shares a glimpse into her studio time post emotional ‘identity’ post
Princess Diana’s rare wedding tiara to go on display for Queen’s Jubilee

Princess Diana’s rare wedding tiara to go on display for Queen’s Jubilee
Doja Cat ‘quitting vaping for a while’ post medical procedure

Doja Cat ‘quitting vaping for a while’ post medical procedure
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘can’t be stopped by Palace’ at Queen’s Jubilee

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘can’t be stopped by Palace’ at Queen’s Jubilee
Archie, Lilibet lose royal honour granted to Prince George, Charlotte, and Louis

Archie, Lilibet lose royal honour granted to Prince George, Charlotte, and Louis
Selena Gomez shares a glimpse into her nighttime skincare regimen, Watch

Selena Gomez shares a glimpse into her nighttime skincare regimen, Watch

Latest

view all