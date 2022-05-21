Islamabad gets new IG police

 
ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Saturday removed Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IG) Muhammad Ahsan Younas and subsequently appointed Akbar Nasir Khan as the new police chief of the capital city.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Muhammad Ahsan Younas has been transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of the government of Punjab with immediate effect.

“Muhammad Ahsan Younas, a BS-20 officer of Police Service of Pakistan (PSP), presently serving as Inspector General, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, under Interior Division, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Government of Punjab, with immediate effect and until further orders,” the notification read.

He was posted as the Islamabad police chief by the PTI government in December 2021.

Meanwhile, Akbar Nasir Khan, a BS-20 officer of the PSP, presently serving in the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), has been appointed as IG Islamabad, read a separate notification.

“Akbar Nasir Khan, a BS-20 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving in the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), is transferred and posted as Inspector General, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, under Interior Division, under Section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973, with immediate effect and until further orders,” read the notification.

