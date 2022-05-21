Why is dance called the best medicine?

Dancing alone in your room can be quite beneficial but the experience can be even more rewarding if done with a qualified therapist. — Unsplash/Andre Hunter

Health experts say that dancing daily can reduce symptoms of anxiety.

It also improves quality of life for Alzheimer's patients.

Schizophrenia patients who take dance therapies suffer fewer hallucinations.

Experts have revealed that dancing can alleviate anxiety and have several positive impacts on the brain.

Former geologist and a notable science-writer Starre Vartan has said that dancing helped her get through the loneliest times during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Writing for the Washington Post, she reported that experts not only appreciate dancing for its benefits associated with physical exercise and better mental health but also for other advantages.

Health experts say that dancing daily can reduce symptoms of anxiety and support the management of chronic pain. It also improves the quality of life for Alzheimer's patients.

Vartan shared that she danced daily to cope with the stress she was facing with her father's illness and the world's battle with COVID. She said that the activity had an excellent effect.

Creative arts therapy expert at Drexel University, Dr Jacelyn Biondo, said that dancing is an activity unique to each person which makes it different from other physical exercises, like bike riding.



Dance gives people the opportunity to express themselves uniquely. Dance therapy has not only helped people with depression and anxiety but also patients with schizophrenia, which is a serious psychiatric disorder.

Biondo conducted a study in 2021 and discovered that schizophrenia patients who took dance therapies suffered fewer auditory hallucinations and paranoia.

Dancing alone in your room can be quite beneficial but the experience can be even more rewarding if done with a qualified therapist.