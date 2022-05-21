 
entertainment
Saturday May 21 2022
Rihanna ‘fiercely protective’ of newborn son: source

Saturday May 21, 2022

Rihanna ‘fiercely protective’ of newborn son: source

Sources have just broken down Rihanna’s take to parenting, just days after welcoming her son.

Insiders even broke down Rihanna’s first few days of motherhood according to HollywoodLife.

Reportedly, “Rihanna is taking to motherhood like a total natural. She and Rocky are home in LA with their baby now.”

“A ton of relatives from the Bahamas have come to visit, but they’re being very safe with social distancing and everything because the baby is obviously not vaccinated.”

“Rihanna is so protective already and she’s making sure everyone is washing their hands, wearing masks, not getting their face too close to the baby, etc.”

For those unversed, its been nearly six days since Rihanna gave birth to her son and sources at the time explained, “She’s on cloud nine and soaking up every moment of this experience. She feels completely blessed.”

