 
entertainment
Saturday May 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle called in family to look after Archie amid emotional instability

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 21, 2022

Meghan Markle called in family to look after Archie amid emotional instability
Meghan Markle called in family to look after Archie amid emotional instability

Meghan Markle reportedly struggled to take care of newborn Archie due to her mental health problems.

To ensure that her child is looked after, the Duchess of Sussex decided to move her mother Doria Ragland to Prince Harry's home in the UK.

Doria ended up staying a couple of months until she made sure her daughter and grandson are healthy. 

In July 2020, a friend of Meghan Markle confessed that Doria had been "really worried about Meghan" and was compromising her own mental health.

She said: "Doria is very much about being true to oneself and so of course she will continue to encourage Meghan to take the road less traveled.”

Meghan and Harry eventually left UK after quitting as senior royals in 2020. The couple now lives in California. A year into her leaving, Meghan sat in with Oprah Winfrey and spoke about racism against her and son Archie in the royal family.

More From Entertainment:

Pete Davidson exits ‘SNL’ under Kim Kardashian’s ‘curse’: claim fans

Pete Davidson exits ‘SNL’ under Kim Kardashian’s ‘curse’: claim fans
Olivia Wilde promotes beau Harry Styles’ latest song on Instagram

Olivia Wilde promotes beau Harry Styles’ latest song on Instagram
'Fan boy' Prince William plays secondary role in Kate, Tom Cruise meeting

'Fan boy' Prince William plays secondary role in Kate, Tom Cruise meeting
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker arrive hand-in-hand at family dinner in Italy

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker arrive hand-in-hand at family dinner in Italy
Meghan Markle getting ‘irritated’ with allegations: ‘It’s getting under her skin’

Meghan Markle getting ‘irritated’ with allegations: ‘It’s getting under her skin’
Sharon Osbourne thanks rapper Jamal Rajad for saving daughter's life in fire

Sharon Osbourne thanks rapper Jamal Rajad for saving daughter's life in fire
Amber Heard talks of daughter Oonagh Paige Heard in Johnny Depp court case

Amber Heard talks of daughter Oonagh Paige Heard in Johnny Depp court case
Rihanna ‘fiercely protective’ of newborn son: source

Rihanna ‘fiercely protective’ of newborn son: source
Kim Kardashian rushes to court after receiving death threats, files restraining order

Kim Kardashian rushes to court after receiving death threats, files restraining order
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard 'create perfect storm' with their love from 'hell': Astrologer

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard 'create perfect storm' with their love from 'hell': Astrologer
Meghan, Harry home invite 'turned down' by London mayor Sadiq Khan: 'He was right'

Meghan, Harry home invite 'turned down' by London mayor Sadiq Khan: 'He was right'
Netflix camera-ready for Jubilee, knows Meghan and Harry 'not a story without royals'

Netflix camera-ready for Jubilee, knows Meghan and Harry 'not a story without royals'

Latest

view all