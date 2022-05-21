Meghan Markle called in family to look after Archie amid emotional instability

Meghan Markle reportedly struggled to take care of newborn Archie due to her mental health problems.

To ensure that her child is looked after, the Duchess of Sussex decided to move her mother Doria Ragland to Prince Harry's home in the UK.



Doria ended up staying a couple of months until she made sure her daughter and grandson are healthy.

In July 2020, a friend of Meghan Markle confessed that Doria had been "really worried about Meghan" and was compromising her own mental health.

She said: "Doria is very much about being true to oneself and so of course she will continue to encourage Meghan to take the road less traveled.”



Meghan and Harry eventually left UK after quitting as senior royals in 2020. The couple now lives in California. A year into her leaving, Meghan sat in with Oprah Winfrey and spoke about racism against her and son Archie in the royal family.