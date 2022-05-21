 
entertainment
Saturday May 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Scott Disick, Kanye West likely to miss Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding in Italy

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 21, 2022

Scott Disick, Kanye West likely to miss Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barkers wedding in Italy

The Kardashian-Jenner clan has arrived in Italy ahead of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding.

Kim Kardashian, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie, as well as Kris Jenner, and Kim’s daughter, North arrived to attend Kourtney and Travis Barker's wedding.

Scott Disick, Khloe’s ex-partner with whom she shares her children, was notably absent. Kim's ex Kanye West was also not present. While, Kendall arrived with her boyfriend, Devin Booker.

It seems as Kanye and Scott could miss the event and Kim's new beau Pete Davidson may join his lover soon in Italy, a source has revealed. 

The family trip comes just days after the pair confirmed they had legally married at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, California.

The Blink-182 drummer and Poosh founder are set to marry in the picturesque seaside town of Portofino, this weekend.

The couple, according to TMZ, will tie the knot in a lavish ceremony at Castello Brown. They will marry at the Abbey of San Fruttuoso before celebrating with a reception at the Dolce & Gabbana villa.

The guests will enjoy four days of festivities in Italy, before celebrating at another reception in Los Angeles at a later date.

More From Entertainment:

Britons party for the Queen - but not the monarchy

Britons party for the Queen - but not the monarchy
Johnny Depp’s lawyer reacts to ‘lifetime’ Twitter ban amid defamation lawsuit

Johnny Depp’s lawyer reacts to ‘lifetime’ Twitter ban amid defamation lawsuit
Johnny Depp revealed his crush after divorce with Amber Heard

Johnny Depp revealed his crush after divorce with Amber Heard
Tristan Thompson takes up daddy duties as Khloé Kardashian jets off to Kourtney's wedding

Tristan Thompson takes up daddy duties as Khloé Kardashian jets off to Kourtney's wedding
Angelina Jolie predictions about Johnny Depp, Amber Heard come true?

Angelina Jolie predictions about Johnny Depp, Amber Heard come true?
Amber Heard ‘has no clue’ if she’s still in ‘Aquman 2’ after final cuts

Amber Heard ‘has no clue’ if she’s still in ‘Aquman 2’ after final cuts
Chris Evans laughs off Lizzo's offer to collaborate on her new album

Chris Evans laughs off Lizzo's offer to collaborate on her new album
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued dire warning as Netflix

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued dire warning as Netflix
Johnny Depp's fans bring alpacas outside court amid Amber Heard trial: Here’s why

Johnny Depp's fans bring alpacas outside court amid Amber Heard trial: Here’s why
Amber Heard sister 'encouraged' Johnny Depp to hit actress over text: 'I was joking'

Amber Heard sister 'encouraged' Johnny Depp to hit actress over text: 'I was joking'
Amber Heard was nearly recast in ‘Aquaman 2’ for bad chemistry with Jason Momoa

Amber Heard was nearly recast in ‘Aquaman 2’ for bad chemistry with Jason Momoa

Amber Heard reveals why she didn’t file police report against Johnny Depp

Amber Heard reveals why she didn’t file police report against Johnny Depp

Latest

view all