 
entertainment
Saturday May 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles ‘brokenhearted’ over Prince Harry’s balcony invitation

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 21, 2022

File Footage

Prince Charles has reportedly been left “completely brokenhearted” by Prince Harry’s invitation to the royal balcony for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Royal commentator Camilla Tominey made this shocking revelation.

She spoke of the growing distance and growing negativity during her interview with The Telegraph.

There, she was quoted saying, “I don't know what the Cambridges are thinking about [Meghan and Harry] being at the Platinum Jubilee right now because we know that relations between both couples still remain quite distant.”

“Of course, Prince Charles, the only emotions that have ever been used by him and his people about how he's reacted to things like the Oprah interview are sadness rather than anger. So, Dad is sad. I think brother is angry and sad.”

Before concluding she added, “But as was the case with Prince Philip's funeral, brave faces will be put on proceedings.”

More From Entertainment:

Travis Barker’s ex-wife pens 'hope you heal' ahead of Kourtney Kardashian wedding

Travis Barker’s ex-wife pens 'hope you heal' ahead of Kourtney Kardashian wedding
Ryan Reynolds reminisces how his brothers 'backed him up' against their dad

Ryan Reynolds reminisces how his brothers 'backed him up' against their dad
Britons party for the Queen - but not the monarchy

Britons party for the Queen - but not the monarchy
Johnny Depp’s lawyer reacts to ‘lifetime’ Twitter ban amid defamation lawsuit

Johnny Depp’s lawyer reacts to ‘lifetime’ Twitter ban amid defamation lawsuit
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘pressured’ as Netflix wants payback’: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘pressured’ as Netflix wants payback’: report
Johnny Depp revealed his crush after divorce with Amber Heard

Johnny Depp revealed his crush after divorce with Amber Heard
Scott Disick, Kanye West likely to miss Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding in Italy

Scott Disick, Kanye West likely to miss Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding in Italy
Tristan Thompson takes up daddy duties as Khloé Kardashian jets off to Kourtney's wedding

Tristan Thompson takes up daddy duties as Khloé Kardashian jets off to Kourtney's wedding
Angelina Jolie predictions about Johnny Depp, Amber Heard come true?

Angelina Jolie predictions about Johnny Depp, Amber Heard come true?
Amber Heard ‘has no clue’ if she’s still in ‘Aquman 2’ after final cuts

Amber Heard ‘has no clue’ if she’s still in ‘Aquman 2’ after final cuts
Chris Evans laughs off Lizzo's offer to collaborate on her new album

Chris Evans laughs off Lizzo's offer to collaborate on her new album
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued dire warning as Netflix

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued dire warning as Netflix

Latest

view all