Doja Cat reveals she is taking a hiatus from singing due to tonsil surgery

Doja Cat has recently opened up about her tonsil surgery which compelled her to cancel her upcoming Weekend tour and summer festival.



On Friday, the Mooo hit-maker took to Instagram and Twitter to share news about her health condition in which she wrote that her “tonsil surgery is just routine but the recovery time will take a while due to swelling”.

The caption read, “I wanted you to hear it from me first. Unfortunately, I have to have surgery on my tonsils ASAP. The surgery is routine but the recovery is going to take a while due to swelling. That means I have to cancel my festival run this summer as well as The weekend tour.”

She went on to add, “I feel horrible about this but can’t wait for this to heal and get back to making music and create an experience for y’all.”

Reportedly, the singer was scheduled to perform at the Hangout Festival and Glastonbury Festival, in addition to the Weekend’s tour which was set to happen between July and September.

Earlier, the Say So crooner spoke of her tonsil ailment on her social media. At the time she explained that she had an abscess on her throat.

“I was taking antibiotics but forgot that I was taking them and then I drank wine and was vaping all day long and then I started getting a nasty growth on my tonsil so they had to do surgery on it today,” she added.