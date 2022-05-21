 
entertainment
Saturday May 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Victoria Beckham drops never-seen-before pictures from son's post wedding event

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 21, 2022

Victoria Beckham drops never-seen-before pictures from sons post wedding event
Victoria Beckham drops never-seen-before pictures from son's post wedding event

Victoria Beckham rejoiced her followers with never-seen-before pictures from Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding. 

Taking to Instagram, the Spice Girls album shared throwback photos of her having a blast with her friends after her firstborn tied the knot last month in a star-studded event in Miami.

The recently-unveiled photos, seemingly captured from the wedding weekend on Friday night, featured Vicky, Dave and Harper alongside famous friends including Serena Williams, Eva Longoria, and Marc Anthony, among others.

Victoria Beckham drops never-seen-before pictures from sons post wedding event

She captioned the post, “Friday night throwback celebrating with friends post-wedding!... We love you!!!”

Victoria Beckham drops never-seen-before pictures from sons post wedding event

However, the singer-turned-designer deleted the photos from her main page soon after posting them.

Meanwhile, the singer recently told Grazia magazine that she’s trying to give up on her thin figure.

"It's an old-fashioned attitude, wanting to be really thin. I think women today want to look healthy, and curvy,” she said. 

More From Entertainment:

Tom Cruise’s appearance on Cannes’ red carpet sparks shoe insole rumors

Tom Cruise’s appearance on Cannes’ red carpet sparks shoe insole rumors

Doja Cat reveals she is taking a hiatus from singing due to tonsil surgery

Doja Cat reveals she is taking a hiatus from singing due to tonsil surgery
Royal Family ‘being targeted’ by 170 ‘dangerous’ stalkers

Royal Family ‘being targeted’ by 170 ‘dangerous’ stalkers
Johnny Depp deserves ‘compassion’: defends women's abuse charity

Johnny Depp deserves ‘compassion’: defends women's abuse charity

Amber Heard believes Johnny Depp is the bigger star

Amber Heard believes Johnny Depp is the bigger star
Queen’s jubilee brings joy to people of Falklands: Residents of Stanley to party with penguins

Queen’s jubilee brings joy to people of Falklands: Residents of Stanley to party with penguins
Prince Harry’s blasted for making ‘gross and sinister insult’ at Queen

Prince Harry’s blasted for making ‘gross and sinister insult’ at Queen
Tom Cruise buddies up to Prince William, Kate to get his film 'royal stamp of approval'

Tom Cruise buddies up to Prince William, Kate to get his film 'royal stamp of approval'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘abusing royal ties’ for ‘personal gain’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘abusing royal ties’ for ‘personal gain’
Travis Barker’s ex-wife pens 'hope you heal' ahead of Kourtney Kardashian wedding

Travis Barker’s ex-wife pens 'hope you heal' ahead of Kourtney Kardashian wedding
Ryan Reynolds reminisces how his brothers 'backed him up' against their dad

Ryan Reynolds reminisces how his brothers 'backed him up' against their dad
Queen ‘fed up’ of ‘disrespectful’ royal visits: report

Queen ‘fed up’ of ‘disrespectful’ royal visits: report

Latest

view all