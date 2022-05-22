Meghan Markle tearfully hugged royal staff in final goodbye message: Read

 
Meghan Markle got emotional as she bid farewell to some of her most trusted royal aides, says author.

Omid Scobie and Carolyn Duran, co-authors of Finding Freedom, reveal the Duchess grew tearful as she announced her departure from the country.

“I can’t believe this”, Meghan said, as she began to cry ahead of Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey.

The Authors added: "She embraced some of the dedicated team members whose tireless efforts - to promote the couple's work, launch landmark projects, and deal with the near-daily crisis brought on by the tabloids - had come to an abrupt end.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry decided to step down as senior royals in 2020. The couple now lives in Montecito, California, with their kids Archie and Lilibet. 

After the move, Meghan and Harry are carrying on their passion for philanthropy, ranging different initiations under charity organisation Archwell.

