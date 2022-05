Johnny Depp accused of having ‘problematic history’

British TV presenter Rachel Riley has taken her own hit at Johnny Depp via social media.

The claim has been made on a Twitter post which the presenter retweeted.

The entire post featured a thread that addressed Johnny Depp’s “problematic history” and went as far as to accuse him of “grooming Winona Rider.”

Her written quote above the thread reads, “I wouldn’t wish this guy on my worst enemy.”

Check it out below:

The post also included allegations of homophobia, as well as domestic abuse.