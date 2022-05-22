Real reason why Prince Harry, Meghan refused ‘Earl’ title for Archie

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle actually never wanted their son, Arche, to have the title of an ‘Earl’ despite him being the first-born of a Duke.



When Archie was born, he could’ve been given the title of the Earl of Dumbarton as the heir to Prince Harry’s Scottish earldom.

However, Harry and Meghan opted for their son to just be known as Master Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor, for him to have a ‘normal’ life.

According to Sunday Times royal correspondent Roya Nikkah: “I was told when Harry and Meghan announced their pregnancy in Australia in 2018 that they did not want the Queen to vary the rules to make Archie a Prince.”

Talking on the documentary Harry and Meghan: The Week that Shook the Royals, Nikkah further said: “They were very happy for him not to have a title. They wanted him to be unencumbered by the restrictions that come with titles.”

As for Joe Little, the managing editor of Majesty magazine, Harry and Meghan rejecting the title of an Earl for Archie “could’ve been a part of their wider masterplan to step back as Royals.”

He told The Daily Express: “The fact Archie isn't Earl of Dumbarton or styled HRH makes me wonder whether this wasn't already part of a wider masterplan.”