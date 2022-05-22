Amber Heard’s lawyer repeats ‘I’m trying’ as she looks defeated in Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit continued with head-to-head arguments of both sides’ legal teams.



However, the chances of success in the civil battle appear to be slipping down to Depp’s side as Heard’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft looked frustrated and exhausted in the court.

A clip from the trial went viral on social media in which Bredehoft can be seen saying ‘I’m trying, I’m trying’ as she examined Heard while Depp’s star attorney Camille Vasquez continued raising objections to most of Bredehoft’s questions.

Meanwhile, the infamous trial witnessed Heard’s team presenting Disney executive Tina Newman’s testimonies.



Newman testified about Disney dropping Depp from the famed Pirates of the Caribbean 6 to Heard’s The Washington Post op-ed.

Newman said she “never seen any documentation that referenced the op-ed, never discussed it and did not hear of or partake in discussion of its impact”.

Moreover, Depp’s former agent Tracy Jacobs testified in the court that the Hollywood A-lister had been a “difficult” person and had “fundamental anger issues” that drew complaints from production houses.