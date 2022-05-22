Johnny Depp hilariously reacts to a question about his Pirates role during Tina Newman testimony

 
entertainment
Hollywood actor Johnny Depp found humour in a question asked by Amber Heard's lawyer during Tina Newman testimony in the ongoing defamation trial.

Disney executive, in a pre-recorded deposition presented to the court on Thursday (19 May), was questioned about Depp’s future in a potential sixth film.

“Do you know whether Mr Depp is being considered for a role in Pirates 6?” Heard’s lawyer inquired.

To which Newman – who works on the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise – responded: “I don’t know one way or another,” adding that the “decision does not fall within my job responsibilities. It’s above my pay grade”.

The lawyer continued: “Is Disney aware that Mr Depp has testified under oath that he would not take another Pirates of the Caribbean franchise role for $300m and a million alpacas?”

Again, Newman answered: “No.”

When further pressed if Disney entertained “paying Mr Depp more than $300m and [providing] him with more than a million alpacas to be able to obtain his services for any future Pirates of the Caribbean role”, the executive replied: “No.”

Depp and his lawyer Camille Vasquez could be seen laughing together as a result of the question.

