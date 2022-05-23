 
entertainment
Monday May 23 2022
By
Web Desk

When will Prince Harry publish his memoir?

By
Web Desk

Monday May 23, 2022

When will Prince Harry publish his memoir?

The publication date of Prince Harry's memoir could be a mystery, according to a senior royal correspondent.

Commenting on the report, senior royal expert Angela Levin said "Is he getting cold feet? Does Meghan think he's not been outspoken enough? Does Harry want to wait until after the Jubilee to ensure he has enough filming for Netflix? Who knows."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are due to arrive in the UK next month to attend Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The British media has been speculating about the content of Prince Harry's upcoming memoir, with claims that it may dealt a fresh blow to the British royal family.

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West likely to diss Eminem?

Kanye West likely to diss Eminem?
Names of Queen Elizabeth's horses and their meanings revealed

Names of Queen Elizabeth's horses and their meanings revealed

Ali Abbasi introduces 'Persian noir' to Cannes with 'Holy Spider'

Ali Abbasi introduces 'Persian noir' to Cannes with 'Holy Spider'
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Italian wedding: Alabama Barker shares photos

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Italian wedding: Alabama Barker shares photos
'Downton Abbey 2' starts strong with $16 million as 'Doctor Strange' rules again

'Downton Abbey 2' starts strong with $16 million as 'Doctor Strange' rules again
'Squid Game' star Lee Jung-jae steps behind the camera for 'Hunt'

'Squid Game' star Lee Jung-jae steps behind the camera for 'Hunt'
Amber Heard’s attorney garners internet sympathy amid ‘screaming’ matches

Amber Heard’s attorney garners internet sympathy amid ‘screaming’ matches
Johnny Depp hilariously reacts to a question about his Pirates role during Tina Newman testimony

Johnny Depp hilariously reacts to a question about his Pirates role during Tina Newman testimony
Khloe Kardashian lambasts Scott Disick for his 'acting' about Kourtney

Khloe Kardashian lambasts Scott Disick for his 'acting' about Kourtney
Dua Lipa looks every inch of a regal beauty in latest snaps

Dua Lipa looks every inch of a regal beauty in latest snaps
Kourtney Kardashian shares stunning pics ahead of her Italian wedding to Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian shares stunning pics ahead of her Italian wedding to Travis Barker
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix show on path to flop, POLL reveals

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix show on path to flop, POLL reveals

Latest

view all