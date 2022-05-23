 
Monday May 23 2022
Meghan Markle steals Prince Harry’s show with her stunning appearance at polo match: Photos

Monday May 23, 2022

Meghan Markle stole limelight by wearing a chic monochrome ensemble as she came to support her husband at the Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet Club on Sunday.

Meghan Markle, who's set to visit UK with her hubby and kids to attend the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, had a My Fair Lady moment in dramatic hat at Prince Harry’s polo match.

The Duchess of Sussex was out and about in California to watch Prince Harry's game, receiving massive praise from fans for her stunning look.

Meghan looked gorgeous as she rocked an elegant monochrome outfit, consisting of high-waisted, pleated white shorts and a polka-dot, pussybow blouse (both by New York label Khaite), with a wide-brimmed black sun hat and large, Old Hollywood-esque sunglasses. 

The former Suits star finished the polished look with a bold red lip, black high heels and a patent black belt.

Polo matches have long been a highlight of the social season, with the duchess’s outfit also sparking comparisons to her late mother-in-law, Diana, Princess of Wales. An enthusiastic fan of polka dots, Princess Diana sported a number of memorable outfits on the sidelines of Prince Charles’s matches.

Archie and Lilibet' mom stained Harry's lips with her red lips and was quick to wipe the colour off with her fingers after seeing what had happened. The glamorous royal then stood among the polo players and posed for a picture as they raised their cup. 

Meghan Markle couldn't help but laugh as the crowd cheered for the Sussexes after the sweet moment on the podium.

