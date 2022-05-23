 
entertainment
Monday May 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘must be terrified’ of upcoming royal biography

By
Web Desk

Monday May 23, 2022

File Footage

Meghan Markle is apparently ‘terrified’ of royal author Tom Bower’s upcoming biography about her, a royal expert has claimed according to Express UK.

While the content of Bower’s book remains a complete mystery, royal expert Neil Sean thinks that the royal author could rope in Markle’s ex-husband Trevor Engleson to sound off on the Duchess of Sussex.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Neil said: “As Tom Bower said, you know, a lot of people were willing to go on record and speak, many without being paid, we might point out as well.”

He continued: “This must be terrifying for Meghan Markle, herself because obviously, they've got an axe to grind, some may say, but on the other side of the coin, they definitely want to get their side of the story out.”

Neil went on to say: “But there was one person, of course, that everybody is now suspecting... What I find fascinating about this is, this particular individual would truly have a remarkable story because, after all, he would have first-hand experience of what it was like, yes what it was like, to be married the first time around to Meghan.”

The expert also commented on the contents of Bower’s book itself, saying: “A lot of people have said inside is that the book does reveal a substantial amount about that time when Meghan was married for that, also brief period, to her first husband.”

Markle tied the knot with Engleson in 2011, with their marriage lasting about two years. 


More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Aniston shares ‘delicious’ new product from Vital Proteins brand

Jennifer Aniston shares ‘delicious’ new product from Vital Proteins brand

Johnny Depp's ex Kate Moss to testify in actor's defamation trial against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp's ex Kate Moss to testify in actor's defamation trial against Amber Heard
Sarah Ferguson ‘likes to party’ with Princess Beatrice, Eugenie’s husbands

Sarah Ferguson ‘likes to party’ with Princess Beatrice, Eugenie’s husbands
Prince Harry ‘urged’ to send ‘great signal’ by addressing his ‘doom’

Prince Harry ‘urged’ to send ‘great signal’ by addressing his ‘doom’
Tom Cruise teases high-octane action in ‘Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning’ trailer

Tom Cruise teases high-octane action in ‘Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning’ trailer
Gwyneth Paltrow on Kourtney Kardashian: ‘Every woman can fulfil dream’

Gwyneth Paltrow on Kourtney Kardashian: ‘Every woman can fulfil dream’
Queen handing reins to Prince Charles, William and Princess Anne: She won't take salute at Trooping the Colour

Queen handing reins to Prince Charles, William and Princess Anne: She won't take salute at Trooping the Colour
Kourtney Kardashian's wedding veil features matching details to Travis Barker's tattoo

Kourtney Kardashian's wedding veil features matching details to Travis Barker's tattoo
Billie Eilish opens up about her Tourette’s syndrome: ‘Very exhausting’

Billie Eilish opens up about her Tourette’s syndrome: ‘Very exhausting’
Scott Disick's latest post sparks reactions

Scott Disick's latest post sparks reactions
Jason Momoa undergoes MRI scan after suffering head injury

Jason Momoa undergoes MRI scan after suffering head injury
Tan France gushes over Gigi Hadid, calls her an ‘amazing mom’

Tan France gushes over Gigi Hadid, calls her an ‘amazing mom’

Latest

view all