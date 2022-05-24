 
Pete Davidson paid 'crazy' money for Kim Kardashian, Kanye West dinner: Watch hilarious clip

Pete Davidson once fawned over 'cutest couple' Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in an interview.

Speaking to Jimmy Fallon about an unexpected dinner with the couple on Kid Cudi's birthday dinner in 2019, the former Saturday Night Live comedian revealed an awkward interaction with Kanye.

At the time, Kim and Kanye were happily married.

"You went out to dinner with Kanye, Kid Cudi and Timothee Chalamet," asked Fallon to which Davidson revealed that he insisted to pay for the dinner, since it was Kid Cudi's birthday.

"I got there a little early so I could give them my card," Davidson told Fallon. "I thought it was just, like, us three."

But then, Kim and Kanye arrived and the rapper requested a 'special room' at the back of the restaurant.

Courtesy: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Before continuing the rest of the story, Davidson confessed Kim and Kanye are "the cutest couple ever" and "very, very sweet people."

He then added: "[Kanye] kept ordering the whole entire time and I didn't know he was coming and I already put my card down to pay because I thought it would be just me and Cudi.

"Then, Chalamet showed up and then Kanye showed up and I was like "Oh, f***" and then I had to book two more gigs in Ohio."

