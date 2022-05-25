 
pakistan
Wednesday May 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Suspect behind retired army officials' fake Twitter accounts arrested

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 25, 2022

Suspect behind retired army officials fake Twitter accounts arrested

  • Suspect says fake social media accounts were intended to give impression that retired army officers support certain political party.
  • Says a political party leader approached him. 
  • Sources say forgery and fraud have become a business these days.

ISLAMABAD: A man allegedly behind the fake Twitter accounts run by the names of retired army officials has been arrested, Geo News reported on Wednesday.

Sources privy to the matter said the bogus accounts on the micro-blogging site were aimed at creating divide and differences among the officers of the Pakistan Army on a political basis.

While referring to the fake voice clips of Lt Gen (retd) Haroon Aslam and General (retd) Mirza Aslam Beg that were recently circulating on social media, sources said that such a forgery and fraud have become a business these days.

The authorities tightened the noose around the elements involved in creating a sense of division within the army ranks through this social media campaign. 

In a confessional video obtained by Geo News, the suspect, Sadaqat Hussain — who is a resident of Sargodha — said that he has been running his Twitter account for almost 7 years. A political party leader Sardar Shahzad Ahmed Khan Maken approached him and subsequently, he was appointed by PTI social media team Tehsil Shahpur.

After this, Hussain was added to different groups and PTI Canada chapter’s information secretary Talat Kashif trained him about the social media trends.

He admitted that he created fake accounts with the names of Maj Gen (retd) Muhammad Asghar, Maj Gen (retd) Faisal Mushtaq and others.

The suspect said that the aim of the social media accounts was to create an impression that the retired army officers were supporting a certain political party.

More From Pakistan:

Class 9, matric examinations to be held as per schedule

Class 9, matric examinations to be held as per schedule
PTI leader Usman Dar shares fake photo of Tiger Force

PTI leader Usman Dar shares fake photo of Tiger Force
Watch: Female PTI supporter repeatedly hurls abuses at policeman in Islamabad

Watch: Female PTI supporter repeatedly hurls abuses at policeman in Islamabad

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari rejects Imran Khan's allegations, rebuilds ties with West at Davos

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari rejects Imran Khan's allegations, rebuilds ties with West at Davos
'Imran Khan violated SC's directions,' says Maryam Nawaz

'Imran Khan violated SC's directions,' says Maryam Nawaz

Karachi: PTI supporters turn protest into sit-in

Karachi: PTI supporters turn protest into sit-in
'Even govt bought Khan's lies of leading march with huge crowd,' says Rana Sanaullah

'Even govt bought Khan's lies of leading march with huge crowd,' says Rana Sanaullah
PAF aircraft crashes near Mianwali amid training

PAF aircraft crashes near Mianwali amid training
'I get goosebumps when I recall PTI's 2014 sit-in,' Shehbaz Sharif says

'I get goosebumps when I recall PTI's 2014 sit-in,' Shehbaz Sharif says
Polls for 20 dissidents members' vacant seats to be held on July 17

Polls for 20 dissidents members' vacant seats to be held on July 17
‘Azadi March’ live updates: Imran Khan's convoy expected to reach Islambad soon

‘Azadi March’ live updates: Imran Khan's convoy expected to reach Islambad soon
SC directs govt to provide PTI with ground between H-9, G-9 areas to hold jalsa

SC directs govt to provide PTI with ground between H-9, G-9 areas to hold jalsa

Latest

view all