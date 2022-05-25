Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘not meant to last’ despite strong bond

File Footage

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s love story was never expected to last as long as it did by members of the royal family, a royal biographer recently claimed.



The now-Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been married for more than a decade now and share three children, however, when they first met two decades ago at St Andrews University in Scotland in 2001, majority of the people close to them felt it was just a passing fancy.

Talking to OK! Magazine, royal author Andrew Morton said: “In the beginning, nobody in the Royal Household expected for a second that the university romance with Catherine and William would continue for any time after they graduated…”

He continued: “After he left college, William was doing all kinds of jobs, to get a sense of the Britain he will take over. Catherine was left to go her own way, but she survived.”

Despite early concerns over whether they’ll last, Prince William and Kate proved that they were always meant to be, and have spent a good portion of the last twenty years by each other’s side.