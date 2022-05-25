Netizens react to bathroom bucket being sold for Rs67,000

A listing on the e-commerce website Amazon has shocked and amused many with a seller selling a bucket for INR 25,999.

The item is titled “Plastic Bucket for Home and Bathroom Set of 1”. The part that is even more hilarious is that the product is on "sale". It is originally being sold for INR 35,900 and is on a 28% discount.

A user named Vivek Raju posted the screenshot. He said: "Just found this on Amazon and I don't know what to do."

Since the listing seemed to be a mistake, Amazon's Help Center replied saying: "Our apologies for the inconvenience, we'd like to take a closer look at this. Could you please share the link to the item you are referring to?"

Other social media users pointed out other surprising parts. A user said: "The baffling part only 1 left in stock!”

A sarcastic user bought the bucket just to give it a one-star review. "Very cheap, should be Rs99,999, at least," the review read.

"Nice way to get back at your ex, if you still have their credit card details..." said another hilarious user.

The post has more than 2,000 likes with netizens making many funny comments.