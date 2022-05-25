 
world
Wednesday May 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Netizens react to bathroom bucket being sold for Rs67,000

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 25, 2022

Netizens react to bathroom bucket being sold for Rs67,000

A listing on the e-commerce website Amazon has shocked and amused many with a seller selling a bucket for INR 25,999.  

The item is titled “Plastic Bucket for Home and Bathroom Set of 1”. The part that is even more hilarious is that the product is on "sale". It is originally being sold for INR 35,900 and is on a 28% discount. 

A user named Vivek Raju posted the screenshot. He said: "Just found this on Amazon and I don't know what to do."

Since the listing seemed to be a mistake, Amazon's Help Center replied saying: "Our apologies for the inconvenience, we'd like to take a closer look at this. Could you please share the link to the item you are referring to?"

Other social media users pointed out other surprising parts. A user said: "The baffling part only 1 left in stock!”

A sarcastic user bought the bucket just to give it a one-star review. "Very cheap, should be Rs99,999, at least," the review read. 

"Nice way to get back at your ex, if you still have their credit card details..." said another hilarious user.

The post has more than 2,000 likes with netizens making many funny comments.

More From World:

UN Security Council urges Taliban to lift restrictions on women, girls

UN Security Council urges Taliban to lift restrictions on women, girls
Turkey says normalisation of Israel ties will help resolve Palestinian conflict

Turkey says normalisation of Israel ties will help resolve Palestinian conflict
Indian court sentences Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik to life imprisonment

Indian court sentences Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik to life imprisonment
BJP demands renaming of 'Jinnah Tower' in India

BJP demands renaming of 'Jinnah Tower' in India
32-year-old marries 17-year-old boy in India, commission asks for nullification of marriage

32-year-old marries 17-year-old boy in India, commission asks for nullification of marriage
Video: People stuck mid-air in cable car trolleys in India horrifies netizens

Video: People stuck mid-air in cable car trolleys in India horrifies netizens
Watch: Elephant slaps girl in her face

Watch: Elephant slaps girl in her face
Teenage gunman kills 18 children at Texas elementary school

Teenage gunman kills 18 children at Texas elementary school
UAE announces Gulf's first known case of monkeypox

UAE announces Gulf's first known case of monkeypox
Sheep sentenced to 3 years in prison for killing a woman

Sheep sentenced to 3 years in prison for killing a woman

Dramatic video shows helicopter view of man being rescued from 500-foot cliff

Dramatic video shows helicopter view of man being rescued from 500-foot cliff
Quad nations warn against 'change by force' with eyes on China

Quad nations warn against 'change by force' with eyes on China

Latest

view all