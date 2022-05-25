Karachi: PTI supporters turn protest into sit-in

KARACHI: PTI’s Karachi chapter transformed its protest at the city’s Numaish area into a sit-in after the situation turned tense over the burning of a police van.

The situation at Karachi’s Numaish Chowrangi took a violent turn today evening after the protestors burnt a police van. The protestors had also pelted stones at the police that had inured a superintendent of the police.

The police tried to disperse the protestors by using aerial firing, however, their efforts went in vain.

Apart from the chaos at Numaish, riots also erupted at the Khudadad Colony Chowrangi and Noorani Chowrangi.

During the protests, Asif Hasan — who is a photographer for a foreign news agency — was also injured. Geo News cameraman Nasir Ali also sustained wounds.

Speaking about the sit-in, PTI leader Khurram Sher Zaman said that their sit-in at Numaish will continue till Imran Khan asks them to end it.

Injured shifted to Jinnah Hospital

Five injured people, including a policeman, have been brought to the Jinnah Hospital, a spokesperson of the hospital said.

The spokesperson said that two of the injured were shot once, while one of them was affected by teargas.

"One of the persons who got shot in the stomach is in the operation theatre," he told Geo News.

Two persons were provided medical aid and sent home, said the spokesperson, adding that all the patients are out of danger.