Michelle Keegan leaves fans spellbound with unrecognizable family photo: see

Michelle Keegan left fans in shock when shared a throwback family photo with some followers thinking she has changed 'a lot' over the past decade and a half.

The Our Girl actress, 34, has been living in the spotlight since 2008 when she first burst onto the acting stage as Tina McIntyre in Coronation Street.

She was a fresh-faced 20-year-old actress at the time – and she this week shared a snap from the same year that she made her soap stardom debut.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Monday, the star shared a photo of herself sandwiched between a number of her cousins – with the snap being taken 14 years ago.

Michelle Keegan surprised fans with an epic family throwback-redo

And the ladies recreated the snap in the present day – with the two images stacked on top of each other to create a startling compare and contrast collage.

Fans were wowed to see Michelle standing proudly in the middle between three of her family members while wearing a floral print top.

However, some fans questioned if the actress had undergone some cosmetic procedures to keep herself looking as fresh and wrinkle-free as she did back in 2008.

One fan commented on Twitter: “Stop Having too much Done Lady, Your Beautiful Before, So Stop Now.”