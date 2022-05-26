 
entertainment
Thursday May 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Michelle Keegan leaves fans spellbound with unrecognizable family photo: see

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 26, 2022

Michelle Keegan leaves fans spellbound with unrecognizable family photo: see
Michelle Keegan leaves fans spellbound with unrecognizable family photo: see

Michelle Keegan left fans in shock when shared a throwback family photo with some followers thinking she has changed 'a lot' over the past decade and a half.

The Our Girl actress, 34, has been living in the spotlight since 2008 when she first burst onto the acting stage as Tina McIntyre in Coronation Street.

She was a fresh-faced 20-year-old actress at the time – and she this week shared a snap from the same year that she made her soap stardom debut.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Monday, the star shared a photo of herself sandwiched between a number of her cousins – with the snap being taken 14 years ago.

Michelle Keegan surprised fans with an epic family throwback-redo
Michelle Keegan surprised fans with an epic family throwback-redo

And the ladies recreated the snap in the present day – with the two images stacked on top of each other to create a startling compare and contrast collage.

Fans were wowed to see Michelle standing proudly in the middle between three of her family members while wearing a floral print top.

However, some fans questioned if the actress had undergone some cosmetic procedures to keep herself looking as fresh and wrinkle-free as she did back in 2008.

One fan commented on Twitter: “Stop Having too much Done Lady, Your Beautiful Before, So Stop Now.”

More From Entertainment:

Away from festival spotlight, Ukrainian rebuilds life in Cannes

Away from festival spotlight, Ukrainian rebuilds life in Cannes
Johnny Depp, back on stand, calls Heard abuse claims 'cruel' and 'false'

Johnny Depp, back on stand, calls Heard abuse claims 'cruel' and 'false'
Amber Heard’s sister levelling false allegations against Johnny Depp, says ex-friend

Amber Heard’s sister levelling false allegations against Johnny Depp, says ex-friend
Katie Price shares a glimpse of son Harvey's priceless gift ahead of his 20th birthday

Katie Price shares a glimpse of son Harvey's priceless gift ahead of his 20th birthday
Piers Morgan, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez share anger over horrific mass shooting in Texas school

Piers Morgan, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez share anger over horrific mass shooting in Texas school
Andrew Garfield cuts dapper figure in casual ensemble during grocery run in Los Angeles

Andrew Garfield cuts dapper figure in casual ensemble during grocery run in Los Angeles
Meghan Markle to visit her ailing father Thomas?

Meghan Markle to visit her ailing father Thomas?
US reality star Josh Duggar gets family support amid child porn sentencing

US reality star Josh Duggar gets family support amid child porn sentencing
Johnny Depp claims Amber Heard ‘threw wine’ in her sister’s face

Johnny Depp claims Amber Heard ‘threw wine’ in her sister’s face
Prince Harry and Meghan brought back into the royal fold ahead of Queen's Jubilee

Prince Harry and Meghan brought back into the royal fold ahead of Queen's Jubilee
Cristiano Ronaldo's ladylove Georgina Rodriguez is the cynosure of all eyes at Cannes Film Festival 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo's ladylove Georgina Rodriguez is the cynosure of all eyes at Cannes Film Festival 2022
Khloe Kardashian throws light on Tristan Thompson’s good sides, says 'he's always going to be in my life'

Khloe Kardashian throws light on Tristan Thompson’s good sides, says 'he's always going to be in my life'

Latest

view all