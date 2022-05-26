 
Meghan Markle father 'fell' before shocking stroke, has 'lost his voice'

Meghan Markle's estranged father, Thomas Markle, is currently admitted to a Californian hospital.

Thomas began was immediately admitted to Mexico this week after he experienced pains. After the paramedics were called, it was revealed that the former lighting director had suffered a stroke.

As per friend Karl Larsen, Thomas is currently unable to speak.

He told the Sun : "Thomas Sr thought he had a stroke and was taken to hospital.

“He wrote it down on a piece of paper because he can’t speak right now.

“He lost his voice, I don’t know why so he had to write it down and he gave it to someone who he was with.

“He is in a hospital in the Chula Vista area of San Diego. I’m here waiting to see him. I don’t know how serious it is yet."

Meanwhile, royal author Tom Bower shared that he met Mr Markle for his book over the weekend and was told that Meghan's father suffered a fall. 

Speaking on ITV's Good Morning Britain, the author explained: "He was alright, but he'd just fallen over in Rosarito, he'd been shopping and he told me that some other people had helped him stand up.

"But he is a man who's already had heart problems and he wasn't feeling too good. On the other hand, he was very excited about coming to London for the Jubilee," revealed the author.

