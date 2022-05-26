 
entertainment
Thursday May 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry lookalike claims he can earn £5000+ at Queen’s Jubilee festivities

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 26, 2022

File Footage


A Prince Harry lookalike has predicted that he can easily earn upwards of £5000 as Britain gears up to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee this week, reported The Daily Star.

According to Rhys Whittock, who says his job as a professional Prince Harry impersonator is the ‘best in the world’, he has already managed to book himself for appearances at about a dozen events through this week and the Jubilee weekend.

Whittock also claims that he can charge anywhere around £500-£700 for each gig.

The 38-year-old Londoner has reportedly been a full-time professional Harry lookalike ever since the Duke of Sussex got engaged to Meghan Markle in 2017.

Talking to My London, Whittock shared that not only does he get paid for impersonating the prince, but also gets to enjoy a king of pseudo-celeb lifestyle.

“He gets invited to parties, meets amazing people, brings people joy and travels around the world… He has even been flown business class to Hong Kong, where he stayed in a five-star hotel for three nights in order to attend a billionaire’s 75th birthday party,” it was reported.

“I absolutely love my job. I couldn’t think of a better job. It’s the best job in the world,” Whittock shared.

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard failed to pay promised $3.5 million donations to children's hospital

Amber Heard failed to pay promised $3.5 million donations to children's hospital
Johnny Depp recalls calling Warner Bros to get Amber Heard role in ‘Aquaman’

Johnny Depp recalls calling Warner Bros to get Amber Heard role in ‘Aquaman’
Meghan Markle accused of 'elder abuse' as father suffers stroke: 'Negligence'

Meghan Markle accused of 'elder abuse' as father suffers stroke: 'Negligence'
Queen ‘nurtures' Prince William and Kate to ‘avoid’ repeat of Charles, Diana

Queen ‘nurtures' Prince William and Kate to ‘avoid’ repeat of Charles, Diana
Ex-TMZ employee accuses Amber Heard of ‘staging’ photo-op of bruise

Ex-TMZ employee accuses Amber Heard of ‘staging’ photo-op of bruise
Psychologist claims Amber Heard ‘frequently feigned’ PTSD symptoms

Psychologist claims Amber Heard ‘frequently feigned’ PTSD symptoms
Queen urged to abdicate as Britons show support for Charles, William in new POLL

Queen urged to abdicate as Britons show support for Charles, William in new POLL
Georgina Rodriguez looks drop-dead gorgeous at first red carpet since son’s death

Georgina Rodriguez looks drop-dead gorgeous at first red carpet since son’s death
Kate Moss testimony ‘devoid of any signs of stress or anxiety': Body Language Expert

Kate Moss testimony ‘devoid of any signs of stress or anxiety': Body Language Expert
Princess Charlene slams 'malicious articles' about her divorce with Prince Albert

Princess Charlene slams 'malicious articles' about her divorce with Prince Albert
Johnny Depp-Amber Heard: Naomi Campbell hails Kate Moss to testify for Depp

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard: Naomi Campbell hails Kate Moss to testify for Depp
Oprah Winfery admits to being ‘emotional’ on Ellen DeGeneres Show

Oprah Winfery admits to being ‘emotional’ on Ellen DeGeneres Show

Latest

view all