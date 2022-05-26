 
entertainment
Thursday May 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp admits Amber Heard made executives ‘quite upset’

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 26, 2022

Johnny Depp admits Amber Heard made executives ‘quite upset’
Johnny Depp admits Amber Heard made executives ‘quite upset’

Johnny Depp admits Amber Heard ended up making the executives over at Warner Bros. “quite mad” with all the negative press she incited before Aquaman

The actor took the stand in Fairfax, Virginia and was quoted telling the judge and jury, “Warner Bros. was starting to get quite upset about some of the things that were being said about me in the press that was constant, constant, constant hit pieces.”

He also went on to reference his thought process at the time and added, “On one level, yes, it's just acting. It's just movies, but it's business and it's your word.”

“I had given my word to them and I felt responsible that I had to tell them exactly what was going on and that it was gonna end up ugly.”

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp, Camille Vasquez dating rumours leave internet divided

Johnny Depp, Camille Vasquez dating rumours leave internet divided
Prince Harry ‘prepared to stand his ground’ in upcoming UK trip with Meghan

Prince Harry ‘prepared to stand his ground’ in upcoming UK trip with Meghan
Prince Harry ‘cannot be excused’ as Thomas Markle suffers stroke

Prince Harry ‘cannot be excused’ as Thomas Markle suffers stroke
Queen Elizabeth ‘never a good judge of character’ with Prince Andrew

Queen Elizabeth ‘never a good judge of character’ with Prince Andrew
Caitlyn Jenner was not invited to Kourtney Kardashian - Travis Barker’s Italian wedding

Caitlyn Jenner was not invited to Kourtney Kardashian - Travis Barker’s Italian wedding
Meghan Markle’s ultimatum to Harry for Queen’s Jubilee: ‘Put me first!’

Meghan Markle’s ultimatum to Harry for Queen’s Jubilee: ‘Put me first!’
Bella Hadid's boyfriend Marc Kalman tantalises his ladylove with sweet gesture at beach

Bella Hadid's boyfriend Marc Kalman tantalises his ladylove with sweet gesture at beach
Meghan Markle warned ex-husband ‘can have axe to grind’ amid tell-all release

Meghan Markle warned ex-husband ‘can have axe to grind’ amid tell-all release
Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock to secretly get married this week in Jamaica: reports

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock to secretly get married this week in Jamaica: reports

Nick Jonas talks about the ‘wild and magical’ season of his & Priyanka’s life after daughter

Nick Jonas talks about the ‘wild and magical’ season of his & Priyanka’s life after daughter
Victoria Beckham in awe of David Beckham’s welcome home surprise

Victoria Beckham in awe of David Beckham’s welcome home surprise
Meghan Markle ‘unlikely’ to meet estranged father despite major stroke

Meghan Markle ‘unlikely’ to meet estranged father despite major stroke

Latest

view all