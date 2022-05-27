 
entertainment
Friday May 27 2022
Kim Kardashian honours Scott Disick post Kourtney wedding with Travis Barker

Friday May 27, 2022

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian has extended love and sweet wishes to Scott Disick, the ex partner of her sister Kourtney Kardashian on his 39th birthday.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram and shared a series of photos with Scott to wish him a very happy birthday.

Sharing a throwback photos with Scott, Kim says, “Happy Birthday @letthelordbewithyou I love you so much I can't wait to celebrate w you!!!”.

In the picture, Kim and Scott can be seen posing for a sweet photo while spending time together.

She also posted a selfie taken after they went out for ice cream.

In the third and fourth pictures, Kim Kardashian and Scott are seen working out together at a private gym.

On Thursday, Scott posted a video where he is seen spending quality time with his children Mason, Penelope and Reign as they reunited with dad after the wedding of their mom in Italy.

“Happy birthday 2 me! Biggest blessing of my life right here!,” He posted the video with caption.


