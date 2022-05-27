Johnny Depp’s humble gesture outside court leaves fans in awe, video goes viral

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s bombshell defamation trial’s closing arguments were recorded in the Virginia courthouse on Friday.

The highly publicized case has grabbed massive attention on the media and fans, are once again, lauding the Pirates of the Caribbean actor for his humble gesture outside the court on Friday.

In the latest video, which has taken the internet by storm, Depp, 58, was seen entering the court. He waved at his fans, who were standing at the gate and screaming ‘We Love You’ for the actor and walked towards the doors.

As he made his way to the entrance, he humbly greeted the security guard while shaking hands with him and asked ‘How are you, sir?’

The Charlie and the Chocolate Factory actor was dressed in a tuxedo and donned his signature pony while appearing in court today.

Earlier, Depp interacted with his fans outside the courthouse, using his iconic Jack Sparrow voice to delight a big crowd of his admirers.



